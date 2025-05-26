NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock Records 40.12% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NRSN stock has gone up by 15.15%, with a monthly gain of 52.00% and a quarterly surge of 40.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.48% for NRSN’s stock, with a 38.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRSN is 16.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NRSN was 173.55K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has increased by 4.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-12 that Last Wednesday, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN said it scaled up its production of PrimeC to a commercial scale.

NRSN Trading at 39.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +52.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1923. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw 26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The total capital return value is set at -3.83. Equity return is now at value -2880.11, with -263.45 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.