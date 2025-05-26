Neuraxis Inc (NRXS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRXS is 3.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRXS is 3.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On May 25, 2025, NRXS’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

Neuraxis Inc (AMEX: NRXS)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 3.03, however, the company has experienced a 34.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CARMEL, Ind., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,538,461 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.25 per share.

NRXS’s Market Performance

Neuraxis Inc (NRXS) has experienced a 34.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.04% rise in the past month, and a 32.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.08% for NRXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.58% for NRXS’s stock, with a 15.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRXS Trading at 37.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.10%, as shares surge +24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXS rose by +34.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Neuraxis Inc saw 28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXS starting from Hannasch Brian, who purchase 18,065 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Hannasch Brian now owns 775,966 shares of Neuraxis Inc, valued at $31,251 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.6 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuraxis Inc stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at -8.21. Equity return is now at value -2480.49, with -422.56 for asset returns.

Based on Neuraxis Inc (NRXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -42.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neuraxis Inc (NRXS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.