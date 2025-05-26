Navigating the Volatility of Impact BioMedical Inc’s (IBO) Stock

The stock of Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a 29.41% gain in the past month, and a -74.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for IBO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for IBO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Impact BioMedical Inc (AMEX: IBO) Right Now?

The public float for IBO is 10.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of IBO was 9.37M shares.

IBO) stock’s latest price update

Impact BioMedical Inc (AMEX: IBO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-21 that HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that there has been no material development in its business affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action regarding its share price.

IBO Trading at -36.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBO rose by +1.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5332. In addition, Impact BioMedical Inc saw -62.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBO starting from DSS, INC., who sale 890,800 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, DSS, INC. now owns 161,100 shares of Impact BioMedical Inc, valued at $845,013 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of Impact BioMedical Inc, sale 351,555 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 0 shares at $174,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impact BioMedical Inc stands at -9.8. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value -178.04, with -77.68 for asset returns.

Based on Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.