Navigating the Volatility of Choice Hotels International, Inc’s (CHH) Stock

In the past week, CHH stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly gain of 1.70% and a quarterly plunge of -14.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Choice Hotels International, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for CHH’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) Right Now?

Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52x compared to its average ratio. CHH has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CHH is 25.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHH on May 25, 2025 was 464.45K shares.

The stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 129.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Board Approves Dividend of $0.2875 Per Share on the Company’s Common Stock NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world’s leading lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2875 per share on the company’s common stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $138 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHH reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for CHH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CHH, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CHH Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.24. In addition, Choice Hotels International, Inc saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from ERVIN SHAMES, who proposed sale 2,000 shares at the price of $129.56 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, ERVIN SHAMES now owns shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc, valued at $259,111 using the latest closing price.

SHAMES ERVIN R, the Director of Choice Hotels International, Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $129.56 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that SHAMES ERVIN R is holding 52,212 shares at $259,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International, Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 876.44, with 12.33 for asset returns.

Based on Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -31.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 553.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.