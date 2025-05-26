Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.72x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MUSA is 17.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of MUSA was 299.79K shares.

The stock price of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 439.30, but the company has seen a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that MUSA’s revenues from petroleum product sales came in at $3.5 billion in first-quarter 2025, below our estimate of $3.7 billion and down 8.4% from a year ago.

MUSA’s Market Performance

MUSA’s stock has fallen by -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.73% and a quarterly drop of -2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Murphy USA Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for MUSA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUSA

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUSA reach a price target of $550. The rating they have provided for MUSA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Buy” to MUSA, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

MUSA Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUSA fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $468.42. In addition, Murphy USA Inc saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUSA starting from Phillips Jeanne Linder, who sale 797 shares at the price of $452.31 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Phillips Jeanne Linder now owns 2,349 shares of Murphy USA Inc, valued at $360,487 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy USA Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 65.24, with 11.12 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy USA Inc (MUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 999.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.