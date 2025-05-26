Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MEG is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEG is 30.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% of that float. On May 25, 2025, MEG’s average trading volume was 540.80K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.38 in relation to previous closing price of 19.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Strathcona’s disciplined asset sales and debt elimination set the stage for a transformative, accretive acquisition of MEG Energy, doubling down on oil sands growth. The MEG takeover offers immediate operational and financial synergies, superior management, and a compelling value proposition for both Strathcona and MEG shareholders. Strathcona’s strategy mirrors Canadian Natural Resources’ proven playbook, positioning it for a valuation rerating and multi-bagger potential over a five-year horizon.

MEG’s Market Performance

MEG’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.98% and a quarterly rise of 7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.19% for MEG’s stock, with a -9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $28 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEG reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for MEG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

MEG Trading at 24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +26.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.47. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from Colman Vincent, who purchase 2,600 shares at the price of $18.85 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Colman Vincent now owns 7,996 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc, valued at $49,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -14.32, with -7.15 for asset returns.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 26.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.