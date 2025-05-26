Mohawk Industries, Inc’s (MHK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MHK stock has gone down by -6.54%, with a monthly decline of -7.33% and a quarterly plunge of -12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Mohawk Industries, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for MHK’s stock, with a -21.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) Right Now?

Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.22x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHK is 50.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of MHK was 783.26K shares.

MHK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) has dropped by -1.19 compared to previous close of 102.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that I maintain a hold rating on Mohawk Industries due to market softness, pricing pressure, and declining consumer confidence impacting demand. MHK reported a 5.7% y/y decrease in net sales, with mixed segment performance and a consolidated adj. EBIT margin drop to 4.8%. Persistent pricing pressure and competitive market conditions constrain MHK’s margin expansion, despite potential tariff-related price hikes.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MHK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MHK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MHK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $121 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MHK reach a price target of $161. The rating they have provided for MHK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to MHK, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

MHK Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.59. In addition, Mohawk Industries, Inc saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from HELEN SUZANNE L, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $113.44 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, HELEN SUZANNE L now owns 93,584 shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc, valued at $1,191,162 using the latest closing price.

HELEN SUZANNE L, the AFFILIATE of Mohawk Industries, Inc, proposed sale 5,500 shares at $113.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that HELEN SUZANNE L is holding shares at $623,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries, Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.26, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 694.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.