Methanex Corp’s (MEOH) Stock: A 0.02% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Methanex Corp (MEOH) has gone down by -2.09% for the week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month and a -25.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for MEOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for MEOH’s stock, with a -20.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MEOH is 66.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEOH on May 25, 2025 was 601.67K shares.

MEOH) stock’s latest price update

Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.03relation to previous closing price of 32.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that Adjusted EBITDA of MEOH rises around 55% year over year to $248 million in Q1.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEOH, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

MEOH Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.86. In addition, Methanex Corp saw -34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 10.56, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Methanex Corp (MEOH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 798.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Methanex Corp (MEOH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.