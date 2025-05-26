Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) has gone down by -3.49% for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a -7.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.49% for MMSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for MMSI’s stock, with a -3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) Right Now?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.78x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MMSI is 57.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of MMSI was 778.64K shares.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 95.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Merit Medical aims to provide an additional effective solution that complements a wide range of percutaneous procedures, including interventional radiology and cardiology.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $120 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMSI reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for MMSI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MMSI, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

MMSI Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.01. In addition, Merit Medical Systems, Inc saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Millner F. Ann, who sale 21,250 shares at the price of $96.47 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Millner F. Ann now owns 34,543 shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc, valued at $2,049,988 using the latest closing price.

F ANN MILLNER, the Director of Merit Medical Systems, Inc, proposed sale 21,250 shares at $96.47 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that F ANN MILLNER is holding shares at $2,050,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merit Medical Systems, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.16, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 297.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.