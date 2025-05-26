Maximus Inc (MMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maximus Inc (NYSE: MMS) is above average at 14.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MMS is 55.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMS on May 25, 2025 was 567.77K shares.

MMS) stock’s latest price update

Maximus Inc (NYSE: MMS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 73.69. However, the company has experienced a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that MMS maintains solid relationships and a strong reputation with governments.

MMS’s Market Performance

Maximus Inc (MMS) has seen a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.23% gain in the past month and a 9.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for MMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for MMS’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $90 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MMS, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

MMS Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.67. In addition, Maximus Inc saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Madsen Jan, who sale 2,439 shares at the price of $67.71 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Madsen Jan now owns 18,097 shares of Maximus Inc, valued at $165,145 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 17.36, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 488.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maximus Inc (MMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.