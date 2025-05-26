Make Informed Decisions with Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (TCBI) Stock Updates

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (TCBI) has seen a -5.79% decrease in the past week, with a 4.74% gain in the past month, and a -9.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for TCBI’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TCBI is 44.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for TCBI on May 25, 2025 was 524.51K shares.

TCBI) stock’s latest price update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.85 in relation to its previous close of 72.05. However, the company has experienced a -5.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TCBI, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

TCBI Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.37. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $19.79 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 247,913 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc, valued at $158,320 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 248,913 shares at $19,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.98, with 0.33 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (TCBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.