LTC Properties, Inc (LTC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, LTC stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly decline of -0.68% and a quarterly surge of 1.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for LTC Properties, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for LTC’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is above average at 18.18x. The 36-month beta value for LTC is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LTC is 44.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of LTC on May 25, 2025 was 353.14K shares.

LTC) stock’s latest price update

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.23 in relation to its previous close of 34.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LTC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LTC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for LTC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

LTC Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTC fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, LTC Properties, Inc saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTC starting from Gruber David L, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $37.16 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Gruber David L now owns 21,516 shares of LTC Properties, Inc, valued at $111,480 using the latest closing price.

Malin Clint B, the CO-PRESIDENT & CIO of LTC Properties, Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $38.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Malin Clint B is holding 158,585 shares at $232,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for LTC Properties, Inc stands at 0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 9.39, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Based on LTC Properties, Inc (LTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 168.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, LTC Properties, Inc (LTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.