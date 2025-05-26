LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) is 25.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LPLA is 79.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On May 25, 2025, LPLA’s average trading volume was 959.43K shares.

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 377.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that LPLA’s total brokerage and advisory assets dip sequentially in April to $1.79 trillion, with total organic NNAs touching $6.1 billion.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has seen a -3.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.94% gain in the past month and a -0.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for LPLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for LPLA’s stock, with a 22.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $397 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $390. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to LPLA, setting the target price at $413 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $355.98. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Jambusaria Aneri, who sale 80 shares at the price of $311.87 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Jambusaria Aneri now owns 5,742 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $24,950 using the latest closing price.

Jambusaria Aneri, the Officer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, proposed sale 80 shares at $311.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Jambusaria Aneri is holding shares at $24,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 40.36, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.