Lovesac Company (LOVE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is 30.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOVE is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LOVE is 13.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.44% of that float. On May 25, 2025, LOVE’s average trading volume was 561.69K shares.

LOVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) has plunged by -2.79 when compared to previous closing price of 18.97, but the company has seen a -6.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-04-21 that While the impact of unanticipated tariff policy changes in early April was market-wide, the recovery has been less even. Despite a major rebound following the sell-off, some firms have been sluggish to reclaim lost ground.

LOVE’s Market Performance

Lovesac Company (LOVE) has seen a -6.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.98% decline in the past month and a -13.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for LOVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.82% for LOVE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOVE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for LOVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOVE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $38 based on the research report published on June 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOVE reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LOVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to LOVE, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

LOVE Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOVE fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, Lovesac Company saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOVE starting from Krause Albert Jack, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $26.33 back on Jan 17 ’25. After this action, Krause Albert Jack now owns 147,849 shares of Lovesac Company, valued at $789,900 using the latest closing price.

Jack Krause, the Director of Lovesac Company, proposed sale 30,000 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17 ’25, which means that Jack Krause is holding shares at $785,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lovesac Company stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.33, with 2.08 for asset returns.

Based on Lovesac Company (LOVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 28.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lovesac Company (LOVE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.