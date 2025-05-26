LogProstyle Inc (LGPS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

LogProstyle Inc (AMEX: LGPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.26x.

The public float for LGPS is 6.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of LGPS was 364.30K shares.

LGPS) stock’s latest price update

LogProstyle Inc (AMEX: LGPS)’s stock price has soared by 14.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Subject to shareholder approval, proposed dividend aligns with LogProstyle’s policy of returning profits to shareholders.

LGPS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.83% for LGPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.77% for LGPS’s stock, with a -73.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGPS Trading at -73.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -76.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGPS fell by -15.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.6413. In addition, LogProstyle Inc saw -74.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogProstyle Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on LogProstyle Inc (LGPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 22.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, LogProstyle Inc (LGPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.