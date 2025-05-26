Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR): A Technical Analysis

LFCR has 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LFCR is 32.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFCR on May 25, 2025 was 238.70K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 6.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:LFCR). Investors who purchased Lifecore securities prior to October 7, 2020, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LFCR.

LFCR’s Market Performance

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.91% gain in the past month and a 20.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for LFCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for LFCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFCR

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFCR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LFCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

LFCR Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from English Aron R., who sale 12,334 shares at the price of $7.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, English Aron R. now owns 1,650,240 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, valued at $86,353 using the latest closing price.

English Aron R., the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, sale 45,698 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that English Aron R. is holding 1,662,574 shares at $321,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -83.58, with -18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 58.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.