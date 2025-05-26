Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 125.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-14 that Investors searching for high-quality opportunities in the pharmaceutical space should keep a close eye on stocks trading at extremely oversold levels. One of the most popular ways to measure this is through the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical momentum indicator that signals when a stock may be due for a rebound.

Is It Worth Investing in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) Right Now?

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRYS is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KRYS is 24.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRYS on May 25, 2025 was 337.20K shares.

KRYS’s Market Performance

KRYS stock saw a decrease of -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.46% for KRYS’s stock, with a -27.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRYS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRYS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $245 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRYS reach a price target of $204, previously predicting the price at $195. The rating they have provided for KRYS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 06th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KRYS, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

KRYS Trading at -23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.85. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc saw -20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRYS starting from Krishnan Suma, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $177.79 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Krishnan Suma now owns 1,533,056 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc, valued at $4,444,763 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Suma, the President, R&D of Krystal Biotech Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $177.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Krishnan Suma is holding 1,463,711 shares at $4,444,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Krystal Biotech Inc stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 12.86 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 109.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.