Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is 179.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRP is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRP is 84.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On May 25, 2025, KRP’s average trading volume was 893.21K shares.

KRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 13.00, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Kimbell redeemed half of its $325 million in preferred units. This reduces Kimbell’s near-term distributable cash flow slightly, but also saves it money (or dilution) in the long term. Kimbell’s Q1 2025 results were solid, but due to lower oil prices, I’d now expect a quarterly distribution of around $0.36 per unit during the rest of 2025.

KRP’s Market Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has experienced a -3.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month, and a -18.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for KRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for KRP’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KRP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for KRP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

KRP Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw -19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Rhynsburger Blayne, who sale 7,851 shares at the price of $13.86 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Rhynsburger Blayne now owns 49,263 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $108,815 using the latest closing price.

Wynne Mitch S., the Director of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 22,000 shares at $13.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Wynne Mitch S. is holding 268,463 shares at $302,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.