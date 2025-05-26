JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 18.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JKS is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JKS is 49.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on May 25, 2025 was 925.39K shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen a -5.13% decrease in the past week, with a 8.79% rise in the past month, and a -17.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for JKS’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to JKS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

JKS Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -26.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKS starting from HY Vision Cloud Holdings Limit, who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $25.93 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, HY Vision Cloud Holdings Limit now owns shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR, valued at $518,573 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -9.49, with -1.44 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.