ITT Inc (ITT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 148.26, however, the company has experienced a -3.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced the election of Mary Laschinger to its Board of Directors, effective today.

Is It Worth Investing in ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) Right Now?

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.45x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITT is 78.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ITT was 678.49K shares.

ITT’s Market Performance

The stock of ITT Inc (ITT) has seen a -3.63% decrease in the past week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month, and a 4.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for ITT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for ITT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITT reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for ITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ITT, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

ITT Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.38. In addition, ITT Inc saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Maurine C Lembesis, who proposed sale 7,322 shares at the price of $135.57 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Maurine C Lembesis now owns shares of ITT Inc, valued at $992,670 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 19.27, with 11.17 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 821.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, ITT Inc (ITT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.