Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBP is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IBP is 23.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBP on May 25, 2025 was 431.17K shares.

IBP) stock’s latest price update

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 155.38, however, the company has experienced a -5.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Installed Building Products is a market leader with strong revenue growth, margin expansion, and a proven acquisition-driven strategy. Near-term headwinds from a slowing housing market and higher mortgage rates may impact organic growth, but long-term demand drivers remain robust. The Company’s scale, local presence, and deep relationships with major homebuilders create durable competitive advantages and high barriers to entry.

IBP’s Market Performance

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) has experienced a -5.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a -4.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for IBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for IBP’s stock, with a -19.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IBP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IBP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $183 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBP reach a price target of $206, previously predicting the price at $238. The rating they have provided for IBP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

IBP Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBP fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.12. In addition, Installed Building Products Inc saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBP starting from Miller Michael Thomas, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $165.27 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Miller Michael Thomas now owns 26,314 shares of Installed Building Products Inc, valued at $454,481 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Installed Building Products Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 36.73, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Installed Building Products Inc (IBP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 517.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.