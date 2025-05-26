Innovex International Inc (INVX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Innovex International Inc (NYSE: INVX)’s stock price has increased by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 14.08. However, the company has seen a -5.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Avinash Cuddapah – Senior Director-Investor Relations Adam Anderson – Chief Executive Officer Kendal Reed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Smith – Pickering Energy Partners Eddie Kim – Barclays Operator Good morning and welcome to Innovex’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Avinash Cuddapah, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovex International Inc (NYSE: INVX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Innovex International Inc (NYSE: INVX) is above average at 5.39x. The 36-month beta value for INVX is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INVX is 37.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume of INVX on May 25, 2025 was 407.35K shares.

INVX’s Market Performance

The stock of Innovex International Inc (INVX) has seen a -5.63% decrease in the past week, with a -11.61% drop in the past month, and a -14.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for INVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for INVX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVX stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for INVX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INVX in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $35 based on the research report published on March 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVX Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVX fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Innovex International Inc saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVX starting from Reed Kendal, who purchase 3,765 shares at the price of $13.28 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Reed Kendal now owns 186,232 shares of Innovex International Inc, valued at $49,999 using the latest closing price.

Webster James C., the VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Innovex International Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $14.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that Webster James C. is holding 56,735 shares at $88,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovex International Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 13.87, with 11.49 for asset returns.

Based on Innovex International Inc (INVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 184.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.

