Impinj Inc (PI) Stock Observes -22.77% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Impinj Inc (PI) has gone down by -10.44% for the week, with a 24.79% rise in the past month and a 18.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.75% for PI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for PI’s stock, with a -22.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) Right Now?

PI has 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PI is 28.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PI on May 25, 2025 was 706.45K shares.

PI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) has decreased by -2.79 when compared to last closing price of 115.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that The Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry players like AVGO, LRCX and PI gain from the growing proliferation of AI, ML and consumer electronic devices.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $205 based on the research report published on July 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PI, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

PI Trading at 22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.51. In addition, Impinj Inc saw -22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DOSSETT JEFFREY, who proposed sale 11,301 shares at the price of $91.03 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, DOSSETT JEFFREY now owns shares of Impinj Inc, valued at $1,028,752 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Former Affiliate of Impinj Inc, proposed sale 4,857 shares at $90.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27 ’25, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding shares at $437,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.78, with -0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 59.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Impinj Inc (PI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.