Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) is above average at 10.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IMO is 154.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMO on May 25, 2025 was 462.92K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) has jumped by 0.67 compared to previous close of 71.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that IMO benefits from vertical integration, cost efficiency and renewable projects but faces risks from oil price volatility, weather disruptions and limited LNG exposure.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO’s stock has fallen by -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.21% and a quarterly rise of 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Imperial Oil Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for IMO’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMO Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.54. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 20.61, with 11.33 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 213.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.