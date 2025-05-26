Immunic Inc (IMUX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 0.92, however, the company has experienced a -4.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-02 that NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and industry conferences in May: May 3-6: Digestive Disease Week (DDW). Two abstracts discussing Immunic’s phase 1/1b clinical trial of IMU-856, an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), in patients with celiac disease, have been accepted for poster presentations at this conference in San Diego, CA.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Right Now?

IMUX has 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMUX is 92.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMUX on May 25, 2025 was 870.75K shares.

IMUX’s Market Performance

The stock of Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen a -4.52% decrease in the past week, with a -19.51% drop in the past month, and a -23.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.56% for IMUX’s stock, with a -23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMUX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0259. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Rudick Richard Alan, who purchase 87,300 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Nov 12 ’24. After this action, Rudick Richard Alan now owns 87,300 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $100,369 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at 19.89. Equity return is now at value -246.26, with -154.64 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -393.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -100.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.