Immatics N.V (IMTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) has dropped by -1.73 compared to previous close of 5.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, May 13, 2025 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMTX is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMTX is 88.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTX on May 25, 2025 was 694.59K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX’s stock has seen a 7.81% increase for the week, with a 9.42% rise in the past month and a 9.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for Immatics N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for IMTX’s stock, with a -30.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on October 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to IMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

IMTX Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Immatics N.V saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -4.52, with -3.28 for asset returns.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -43.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 34.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.