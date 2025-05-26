Idex Corporation (IEX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Idex Corporation (IEX) has gone down by -5.89% for the week, with a 3.34% rise in the past month and a -8.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.76% for IEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for IEX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Right Now?

Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for IEX is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IEX is 75.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for IEX on May 25, 2025 was 690.80K shares.

IEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has plunged by -0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 181.13, but the company has seen a -5.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that IDEX Biometrics ASA held the annual general meeting on 21 May 2025. All resolutions were passed as proposed in the notice and agenda update for the meeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEX reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for IEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEX, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

IEX Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.85. In addition, Idex Corporation saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idex Corporation stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 12.73, with 7.55 for asset returns.

Based on Idex Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 859.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idex Corporation (IEX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.