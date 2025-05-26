Hub Group, Inc (HUBG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) has decreased by -2.14 when compared to last closing price of 34.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercedes-Benz announced today it will establish Atlanta as the company’s headquarters in North America by moving additional corporate roles to the company’s 1MB facility in Sandy Springs, Ga. from Farmington Hills, Mich. The company is also making a multi-million dollar investment in a state-of-the-art Research & Development hub in Metro Atlanta for technical teams from various U.S. locations. The move of up to 500 roles further expands Mercedes-Benz’s longstanding.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) Right Now?

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.52x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBG is 59.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of HUBG was 688.92K shares.

HUBG’s Market Performance

HUBG stock saw a decrease of -7.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Hub Group, Inc (HUBG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for HUBG’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HUBG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HUBG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $36 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBG reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for HUBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to HUBG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HUBG Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBG fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.67. In addition, Hub Group, Inc saw -25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Group, Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.35, with 3.63 for asset returns.

Based on Hub Group, Inc (HUBG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 339.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hub Group, Inc (HUBG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.