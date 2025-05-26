Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) has seen a 2.19% increase in the past week, with a -13.84% drop in the past month, and a -23.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for HRZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for HRZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HRZN is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRZN is 39.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for HRZN on May 25, 2025 was 489.88K shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN)’s stock price has soared by 0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that FBIO, AFCG and HRZN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on May 16, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRZN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HRZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRZN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRZN reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for HRZN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRZN, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

HRZN Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRZN rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Horizon Technology Finance Corp saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRZN starting from Balkin Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.53 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, Balkin Michael now owns 20,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp, valued at $170,600 using the latest closing price.

Michaud Gerald A., the President of Horizon Technology Finance Corp, purchase 8,000 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that Michaud Gerald A. is holding 169,309 shares at $74,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.67 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Technology Finance Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 26.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.