Holley Inc (HLLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has dropped by -2.48 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conference: William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 3-4, 2025 Company Presentation on June 4 at 12:40-1:10 PM CST with a Breakout Session from 1:20-1:50PM CST Chicago, IL Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at both conferences. If you w.

Is It Worth Investing in Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLLY is 51.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of HLLY was 591.71K shares.

HLLY’s Market Performance

HLLY’s stock has seen a -9.22% decrease for the week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month and a -28.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for Holley Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for HLLY’s stock, with a -28.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLLY

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLLY reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for HLLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to HLLY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

HLLY Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLLY fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0905. In addition, Holley Inc saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLLY starting from LOBEL DAVID S, who sale 802,127 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, LOBEL DAVID S now owns 40,754,834 shares of Holley Inc, valued at $1,981,254 using the latest closing price.

Holley Parent Holdings, LLC, the Owner of Holley Inc, proposed sale 802,127 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Holley Parent Holdings, LLC is holding shares at $1,981,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holley Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -5.55, with -2.07 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 55.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Holley Inc (HLLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.