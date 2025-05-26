Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has increased by 2.09 when compared to last closing price of 22.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that HRTG’s 91% YTD gain, rising EPS and 33.5% ROE make it a stronger bet than UVE, despite both insurers outperforming the industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HRTG is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRTG is 22.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume for HRTG on May 25, 2025 was 381.56K shares.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG’s stock has seen a -4.29% decrease for the week, with a 22.94% rise in the past month and a 108.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for HRTG stock, with a simple moving average of 69.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRTG, setting the target price at $2.20 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

HRTG Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc saw 93.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from Vijay Walvekar, who proposed sale 75,500 shares at the price of $23.75 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Vijay Walvekar now owns shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, valued at $1,793,125 using the latest closing price.

Apostolou Panagiotis, the Director of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $25.40 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Apostolou Panagiotis is holding 164,719 shares at $635,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 27.59, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 103.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.