Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 3.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Knight, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: The Stifel Cross Sector 1×1 Conference, being held in Boston, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCAT is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HCAT is 66.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCAT on May 25, 2025 was 705.64K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT’s stock has seen a -10.10% decrease for the week, with a -8.29% drop in the past month and a -27.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for Health Catalyst Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.57% for HCAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

HCAT Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc saw -48.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from LeSueur Daniel, who sale 5,209 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, LeSueur Daniel now owns 205,832 shares of Health Catalyst Inc, valued at $21,331 using the latest closing price.

LeSueur Daniel, the Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst Inc, sale 5,209 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that LeSueur Daniel is holding 211,041 shares at $21,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.