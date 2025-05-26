Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HBIO is 37.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of HBIO was 613.63K shares.

HBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Kathryn Flynn – Corporate Controller Jim Green – Chairman, President & CEO Mark Frost – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Paul Knight – KeyBanc Bruce Jackson – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Harvard Bioscience Inc Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

HBIO’s Market Performance

HBIO’s stock has fallen by -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly drop of -63.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Harvard Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for HBIO’s stock, with a -80.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBIO

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBIO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for HBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

HBIO Trading at -23.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBIO fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3389. In addition, Harvard Bioscience Inc saw -84.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBIO starting from Green James W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Jun 13 ’24. After this action, Green James W now owns 3,111,091 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc, valued at $29,100 using the latest closing price.

Green James W, the Chief Executive Officer of Harvard Bioscience Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’24, which means that Green James W is holding 3,101,091 shares at $61,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harvard Bioscience Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -1.81. Equity return is now at value -138.80, with -54.52 for asset returns.

Based on Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.