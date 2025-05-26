Harrow Inc (HROW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Harrow Inc (HROW) has seen a -8.83% decrease in the past week, with a 3.31% gain in the past month, and a -6.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for HROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for HROW’s stock, with a -27.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HROW is 30.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HROW on May 25, 2025 was 539.63K shares.

The stock price of Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 25.74, but the company has seen a -8.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $57 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HROW reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for HROW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to HROW, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

HROW Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.66. In addition, Harrow Inc saw -22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.90 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of Harrow Inc, valued at $258,959 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 125,000 shares at $132,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -37.23, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Inc (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harrow Inc (HROW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.