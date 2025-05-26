Guess Inc (GES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) is above average at 19.12x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GES is 29.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GES on May 25, 2025 was 1.64M shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

Guess Inc (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 11.10, however, the company has experienced a -6.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guess?, Inc. and its partner global brand management firm WHP Global, which jointly owns the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, announce a four-year exclusive licensee partnership with Marcolin – a longtime GUESS licensee partner and leading manufacturer of premium eyewear – to design, produce and distribute a new line of premium sunglasses and eyeglasses for rag & bone. Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a.

GES’s Market Performance

GES’s stock has fallen by -6.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.24% and a quarterly drop of -7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Guess Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for GES’s stock, with a -26.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $13 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

GES Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Guess Inc saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 178.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guess Inc (GES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.