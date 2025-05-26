GMS Inc (GMS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GMS Inc (GMS) has seen a -4.55% decrease in the past week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month, and a -5.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for GMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for GMS’s stock, with a -13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40x compared to its average ratio. GMS has 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GMS is 38.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMS on May 25, 2025 was 431.11K shares.

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16 in relation to its previous close of 73.74. However, the company has experienced a -4.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $97 based on the research report published on November 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMS reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for GMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to GMS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

GMS Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.64. In addition, GMS Inc saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Turner John C JR, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Apr 07 ’25. After this action, Turner John C JR now owns 66,928 shares of GMS Inc, valued at $255,500 using the latest closing price.

Gilliam Theron I, the Director of GMS Inc, sale 12,474 shares at $73.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Gilliam Theron I is holding 31,507 shares at $916,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.37, with 4.13 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 582.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GMS Inc (GMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.