Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) is 2.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSL is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GSL is 33.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On May 25, 2025, GSL’s average trading volume was 446.39K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

The stock of Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a 15.85% rise in the past month, and a 9.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for GSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.07% for GSL’s stock, with a 5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Clarksons Platou repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Clarksons Platou is $28 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Clarksons Platou, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

GSL Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSL starting from van Lacum Menno, who proposed sale 6,000 shares at the price of $23.79 back on Sep 05 ’24. After this action, van Lacum Menno now owns shares of Global Ship Lease Inc, valued at $142,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.54 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc stands at 0.5. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 27.25, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 494.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.