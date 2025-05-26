Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 9.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Gladstone Land is currently unable to cover its dividend to common shareholders with AFFO of just $0.06 realized in its fiscal 2025 first quarter. The REIT has moved to a variable rent structure on some farms which will reduce fixed rent revenue by roughly $17 million in 2025. Cash and cash equivalents ended the first quarter at $42.9 million on the back of Florida and Nebraska farm sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LAND is 33.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAND on May 25, 2025 was 387.92K shares.

LAND’s Market Performance

The stock of Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) has seen a -2.14% decrease in the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a -13.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for LAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for LAND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAND stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for LAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAND in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to LAND, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

LAND Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAND fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Gladstone Land Corp saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAND starting from PARKER ANTHONY W, who sale 6,601 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, PARKER ANTHONY W now owns 0 shares of Gladstone Land Corp, valued at $72,743 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Land Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.12 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 70.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.