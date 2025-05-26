Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ: GOOD)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 13.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-25 that Many investors seek solid passive income from quality dividend stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ: GOOD) Right Now?

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ: GOOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GOOD is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOOD is 45.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for GOOD on May 25, 2025 was 458.42K shares.

GOOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month, and a -11.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for GOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for GOOD’s stock, with a -11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOD stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GOOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOD in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $15.50 based on the research report published on March 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOD reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for GOOD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

GOOD Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOD fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Gladstone Commercial Corp saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOD starting from Gerson Gary, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $14.32 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Gerson Gary now owns 15,100 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp, valued at $2,865 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Gary, the Chief Financial Officer of Gladstone Commercial Corp, purchase 175 shares at $15.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Gerson Gary is holding 14,900 shares at $2,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Commercial Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 117.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.