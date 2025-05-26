Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) has dropped by -2.84 compared to previous close of 5.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that GILT’s Q1 2025 top line soars 21% year over year, driven by steady business momentum and acquisition tailwinds amid higher costs and geopolitical challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) is 22.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GILT is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GILT is 55.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On May 25, 2025, GILT’s average trading volume was 317.69K shares.

GILT’s Market Performance

The stock of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has seen a -17.96% decrease in the past week, with a -13.02% drop in the past month, and a -26.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for GILT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.58% for GILT’s stock, with a -6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GILT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GILT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2023.

GILT Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT fell by -17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks saw -10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GILT starting from Katz Hagay, who proposed sale 6,267 shares at the price of $7.58 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Katz Hagay now owns shares of Gilat Satellite Networks, valued at $47,504 using the latest closing price.

Moyal Lior, the Senior Vice President, Human R of Gilat Satellite Networks, proposed sale 11,651 shares at $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that Moyal Lior is holding shares at $78,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilat Satellite Networks stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 4.79, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 43.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.