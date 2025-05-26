Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 59.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like GDOT, JAKK, PCB, ROCK and PFE hold promise.

Is It Worth Investing in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is 13.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROCK is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROCK is 29.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On May 25, 2025, ROCK’s average trading volume was 339.62K shares.

ROCK’s Market Performance

ROCK’s stock has seen a -5.47% decrease for the week, with a 11.79% rise in the past month and a -9.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Gibraltar Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for ROCK’s stock, with a -7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROCK stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ROCK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROCK in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $85 based on the research report published on July 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ROCK Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROCK fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.54. In addition, Gibraltar Industries Inc saw 0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROCK starting from Nish James B, who sale 2,670 shares at the price of $57.58 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Nish James B now owns 13,148 shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc, valued at $153,730 using the latest closing price.

Nish James B, the Director of Gibraltar Industries Inc, sale 1,172 shares at $58.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Nish James B is holding 11,976 shares at $68,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gibraltar Industries Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 9.68 for asset returns.

Based on Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 201.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.