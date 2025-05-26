GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCL is 0.22.

The public float for GCL is 34.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCL on May 25, 2025 was 505.61K shares.

The stock price of GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) has dropped by -7.20 compared to previous close of 2.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that the Company will be participating in an upcoming investor conference.

GCL’s Market Performance

GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) has seen a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.36% gain in the past month and a -28.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for GCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for GCL’s stock, with a -68.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCL Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.78%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCL rose by +10.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, GCL Global Holdings Ltd saw -78.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCL

The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -5.74, with -4.22 for asset returns.

Based on GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.