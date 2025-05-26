FrontView REIT Inc (FVR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of FrontView REIT Inc (NYSE: FVR) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 11.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE: FVR) (the “Company”, “FrontView”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and updated full year 2025 guidance for the Company. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Stephen Preston, Co-CEO and Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to report a very successful first quarter of 2025 from not only an acquisition standpoint, but also from an operational standpoint. We continue to demonstrate our ability to.

Is It Worth Investing in FrontView REIT Inc (NYSE: FVR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FVR is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FVR on May 25, 2025 was 197.32K shares.

FVR’s Market Performance

FVR stock saw a decrease of -5.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for FrontView REIT Inc (FVR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for FVR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FVR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to FVR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

FVR Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVR fell by -5.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, FrontView REIT Inc saw -38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FVR starting from Green Robert S., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Oct 04 ’24. After this action, Green Robert S. now owns 10,000 shares of FrontView REIT Inc, valued at $190,000 using the latest closing price.

Starr Randall, the Co-CEO and Co-President of FrontView REIT Inc, purchase 3,716 shares at $13.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Starr Randall is holding 3,716 shares at $49,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for FrontView REIT Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.01.

Based on FrontView REIT Inc (FVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FrontView REIT Inc (FVR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.