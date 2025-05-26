Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FLNG is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLNG is 30.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.75% of that float. The average trading volume for FLNG on May 25, 2025 was 440.90K shares.

FLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 22.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that NXGPY, HWM, EBKDY, PDLB and FLEX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on May 23, 2025.

FLNG’s Market Performance

Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has seen a -7.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.54% decline in the past month and a -0.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for FLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for FLNG’s stock, with a -5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on August 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNG reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FLNG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2024.

FLNG Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNG fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Flex Lng Ltd saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNG starting from Sakmar Susan, who proposed sale 10,338 shares at the price of $23.39 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Sakmar Susan now owns shares of Flex Lng Ltd, valued at $241,759 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Lng Ltd stands at 0.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 298.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.