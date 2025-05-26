Examining the Volatility of Frontdoor Inc’s (FTDR) Stock

In the past week, FTDR stock has gone down by -3.20%, with a monthly gain of 32.24% and a quarterly plunge of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Frontdoor Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for FTDR’s stock, with a 6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) is above average at 17.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTDR is 73.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTDR on May 25, 2025 was 944.93K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 53.70, however, the company has experienced a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Frontdoor Inc. is currently up 1.15% YTD, rebounding to ~$55 after strong Q1 results and raised full-year guidance offset the February dip from a weak Q1 outlook. Renewal revenue, the company’s largest segment, rose 12% YoY, driven by a 7% increase in member count and a 3% price increase. The company has delivered 6.5% average revenue growth and 9.9% average EBIT growth over five years, indicating high-quality, profitable growth under solid management.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FTDR, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

FTDR Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.48. In addition, Frontdoor Inc saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Iverson Evan, who sale 14,577 shares at the price of $53.41 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Iverson Evan now owns 4,593 shares of Frontdoor Inc, valued at $778,622 using the latest closing price.

Iverson Evan, the Officer of Frontdoor Inc, proposed sale 14,577 shares at $53.41 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Iverson Evan is holding shares at $778,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 132.22, with 14.57 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 408.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.