EverQuote Inc (EVER) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 22.65, but the company has seen a -6.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 42.4% in EverQuote (EVER). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EVER is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVER is 26.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume for EVER on May 25, 2025 was 721.56K shares.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER’s stock has seen a -6.92% decrease for the week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month and a 12.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for EverQuote Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for EVER’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVER stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EVER by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EVER in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on December 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to EVER, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

EVER Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, EverQuote Inc saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Brainard David, who sale 6,609 shares at the price of $23.54 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Brainard David now owns 142,665 shares of EverQuote Inc, valued at $155,576 using the latest closing price.

Mendal Jayme, the CEO and President of EverQuote Inc, sale 14,360 shares at $23.54 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Mendal Jayme is holding 573,149 shares at $338,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 32.17, with 20.81 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 23.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 37.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EverQuote Inc (EVER) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.