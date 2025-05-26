Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Telos Corp’s (TLS) Stock

The stock of Telos Corp (TLS) has seen a -9.59% decrease in the past week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month, and a -21.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for TLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.27% for TLS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TLS is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TLS is 51.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TLS on May 25, 2025 was 727.85K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) has plunged by -2.39 when compared to previous closing price of 2.51, but the company has seen a -9.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Allison Phillipp – Director Corporate Communications John Wood – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bendza – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Griffin – Executive Vice President of Security Solutions Conference Call Participants Zach Cummins – B. Riley Securities Rudy Kessinger – D.A.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TLS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

TLS Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Telos Corp saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Jacobs Bradley W., who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Nov 18 ’24. After this action, Jacobs Bradley W. now owns 151,095 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $13,400 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 158,644 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,026,925 shares at $379,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -38.32, with -30.42 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -155.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -39.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Telos Corp (TLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.