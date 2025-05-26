Evaluating the Impact of -1.97 Increase on Evertec Inc’s (EVTC) Stock

The stock of Evertec Inc (EVTC) has seen a -3.76% decrease in the past week, with a 9.36% gain in the past month, and a 10.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for EVTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for EVTC’s stock, with a 6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) Right Now?

Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.22x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVTC is 63.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of EVTC was 337.75K shares.

EVTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 37.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Beatriz Brown-Saenz – Investor Relations Morgan Schuessler – President and Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Castrillo – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vasundhara Govil – KBW Cris Kennedy – William Blair & Company LLC James Friedman – Susquehanna John Davis – Raymond James Operator Good day, everybody, and welcome to the EVERTEC First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for EVTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVTC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $30 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTC reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for EVTC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to EVTC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

EVTC Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTC fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.87. In addition, Evertec Inc saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVTC starting from Pagan Ivan, who proposed sale 6,852 shares at the price of $37.76 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Pagan Ivan now owns shares of Evertec Inc, valued at $258,732 using the latest closing price.

Brignardello Daniel, the Executive Vice President of Evertec Inc, sale 7,641 shares at $36.60 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Brignardello Daniel is holding 31,277 shares at $279,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evertec Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 24.65, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Evertec Inc (EVTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 337.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evertec Inc (EVTC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.