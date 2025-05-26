Evaluating the Impact of 0.62 Increase on Main Street Capital Corporation’s (MAIN) Stock

The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has gone up by 0.45% for the week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month and a -7.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for MAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for MAIN’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 9.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MAIN is 85.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On May 25, 2025, MAIN’s average trading volume was 649.81K shares.

MAIN) stock’s latest price update

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 55.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-25 that Many investors seek solid passive income from quality dividend stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAIN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MAIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $47 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAIN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MAIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAIN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

MAIN Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.17. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from McHugh Ryan, who purchase 4,590 shares at the price of $54.44 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, McHugh Ryan now owns 12,538 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $249,880 using the latest closing price.

Hyzak Dwayne L., the CEO, SMD of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 120,000 shares at $58.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Hyzak Dwayne L. is holding 402,371 shares at $6,966,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.74 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at 0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 10.31 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 538.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.6.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.