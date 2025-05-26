Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has dropped by -0.97 compared to previous close of 106.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) Right Now?

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53x compared to its average ratio. EEFT has 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EEFT is 40.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EEFT on May 25, 2025 was 489.56K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

The stock of Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has seen a -5.36% decrease in the past week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month, and a 3.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for EEFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for EEFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on October 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEFT reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for EEFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2024.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Neutral” to EEFT, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

EEFT Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.05. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from Brown Michael J, who sale 95,000 shares at the price of $100.69 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Brown Michael J now owns 1,418,966 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc, valued at $9,565,550 using the latest closing price.

Fountas Nikos, the CEO, EFT EMEA Division of Euronet Worldwide Inc, sale 21,479 shares at $103.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that Fountas Nikos is holding 52,370 shares at $2,224,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 661.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.